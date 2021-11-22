DoYourTip (DYT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.00 Million

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $31,135.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.43 or 0.00420799 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001388 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.31 or 0.01193602 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

