DPRating (RATING) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $61,668.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $691,324.69 and approximately $61,668.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.31 or 0.00229689 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00088379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DPRating

RATING is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

