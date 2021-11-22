DREP [old] 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.57 Million (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001286 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00047219 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00225315 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087856 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006681 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011366 BTC.
DREP [old] Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “
Buying and Selling DREP [old]
