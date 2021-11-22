DuckDaoDime 1-Day Volume Tops $476,239.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $22.96 million and approximately $476,239.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $22.12 or 0.00038910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00069662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00073905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.19 or 0.07275775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.49 or 1.00006415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

