Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.03. Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $100.25. 3,913,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average is $102.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

