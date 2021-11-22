Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

DRE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.13. 14,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,045. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Duke Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Duke Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

