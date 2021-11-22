Dusk Network Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $116.15 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00047565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00227145 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00087591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,163,707 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

