DXdao 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $149,507.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $668.11 or 0.01167534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DXdao has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $32.95 million and approximately $149,507.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.70 or 0.00376941 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.