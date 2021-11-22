Dynamic Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001105 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $545.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,848.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.17 or 0.07328503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.28 or 0.00369890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $561.42 or 0.00987567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00086191 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.30 or 0.00408624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00271547 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

