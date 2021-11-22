e-Gulden 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $135.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $135.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.51 or 0.00372705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000082 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,797 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,535 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

