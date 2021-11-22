e-Money Price Down 17.7% This Week (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, e-Money has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001383 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $15.29 million and approximately $253,596.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00070012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00092749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.13 or 0.07196911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,978.62 or 1.00064685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

