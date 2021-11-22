E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.80 ($11.14) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.80 ($13.41).

Shares of FRA EOAN traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €11.03 ($12.53). 6,170,163 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is €10.93 and its 200 day moving average is €10.60. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

