EasyFi Achieves Market Cap of $10.13 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $4.01 or 0.00007137 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded down 7% against the US dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $955,512.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00227967 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00088427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

