Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 14th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EVG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,566. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,368,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

