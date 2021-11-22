eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 317,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14. eBay has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,934. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 309,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in eBay by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in eBay by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

