EchoLink (EKO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $118,639.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. EchoLink has a total market cap of $453,684.95 and approximately $118,639.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00227987 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00088466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

