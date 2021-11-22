Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Edap Tms in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Edap Tms stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.