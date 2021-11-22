Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Edison International reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.34. 27,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,033. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $65.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 131.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.