Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $790,552.19 and $100,934.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00227599 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00086129 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

