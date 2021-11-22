Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,268.95

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,268.95 ($16.58) and last traded at GBX 1,267 ($16.55), with a volume of 108785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,252 ($16.36).

Several analysts have commented on ECM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electrocomponents has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,335.29 ($17.45).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,129.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,067.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.