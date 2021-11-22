Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Reaches $9,175.31 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $9,175.31 and $107.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00123501 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

