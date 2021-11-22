Elrond Trading 53.2% Higher This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Elrond has a total market cap of $9.56 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $483.58 or 0.00855162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.19 or 0.00244365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00016624 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00074332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,769,009 coins and its circulating supply is 19,773,096 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

