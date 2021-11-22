Eltek (ELTK) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Printed circuit boards” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eltek to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
2.5% of Eltek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Eltek has a beta of -2.51, meaning that its share price is 351% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek’s peers have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eltek and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eltek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Eltek Competitors
|122
|605
|665
|37
|2.43
As a group, “Printed circuit boards” companies have a potential upside of 7.31%. Given Eltek’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eltek has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Eltek and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eltek
|5.29%
|11.33%
|4.98%
|Eltek Competitors
|-92.74%
|12.59%
|3.89%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Eltek and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eltek
|$36.71 million
|$2.61 million
|14.00
|Eltek Competitors
|$4.81 billion
|$117.74 million
|10.67
Eltek’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eltek. Eltek is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Eltek peers beat Eltek on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
