Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Employers worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Employers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Employers during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Employers by 4.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,043,000 after buying an additional 93,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Employers by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 93,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIG opened at $38.50 on Monday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

