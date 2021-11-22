Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post $35.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.62 million to $82.00 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $108.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.27 million to $155.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $106.84 million, with estimates ranging from $78.40 million to $132.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $75.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.