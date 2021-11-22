Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Down 16.5% in October

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the October 14th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $577,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $346,375,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EDR traded up 0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 29.44. 8,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,993. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 33.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 34.43.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

