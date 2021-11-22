Energo Market Cap Reaches $212,168.53 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Energo has a total market capitalization of $212,168.53 and approximately $31,566.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energo has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00047565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00227145 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00087591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

