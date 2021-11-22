Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,618 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Energy Fuels worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 299.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 933,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 406.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

UUUU opened at $9.18 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

