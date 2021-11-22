Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ET. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

