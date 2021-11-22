Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.37 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.51.

ENPH stock opened at $267.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day moving average of $172.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 232.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $272.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after buying an additional 61,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.