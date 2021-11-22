Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Position Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Entegris worth $28,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Entegris by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Entegris by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Entegris by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 702,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,431,000 after acquiring an additional 147,064 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,171,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,596. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

ENTG opened at $154.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.96. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.17 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

