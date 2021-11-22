Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 29th (NASDAQ:ENTFU)

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ENTFU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 29th. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its IPO on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

