Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. Envestnet reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.05. 7,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,242. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 176.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

