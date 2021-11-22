Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.490-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.45 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

NYSE ENV opened at $81.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 177.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envestnet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Envestnet stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

