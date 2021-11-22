Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Down 8% This Week

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00003801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Epic Cash has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $28.84 million and approximately $10,735.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,241,892 coins. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

