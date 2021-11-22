EpiK Protocol (EPK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.09 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $17.42 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00069775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00092746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.24 or 0.07208291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,275.63 or 1.00080818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

