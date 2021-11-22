Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 66,579 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.