EQ (TSE:EQ) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

EQ (TSE:EQ) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

EQ Company Profile

EQ Inc is a provider of mobile, Web, social and video advertising solutions that allow advertisers to target their intended audiences in real-time. The Company is focused on targeted advertising and incorporates a range of advertising technologies, data analytics and programmatic media buying capabilities into a single system.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.