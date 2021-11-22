Equal Trading 28.3% Lower This Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Equal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $663,790.90 and $3,701.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.00223838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00087506 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011437 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

EQL is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

