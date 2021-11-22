Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 71.32% from the stock’s current price.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total value of C$513,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,278,868.87.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

