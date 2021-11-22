Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $7.72. 182,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after buying an additional 5,646,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,495,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after buying an additional 605,249 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 95.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 1,510,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

