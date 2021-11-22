Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $8.04

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $7.82. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 34,108 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 112,767 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth about $1,215,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 369.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 205,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after buying an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 49.3% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

