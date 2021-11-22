Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Purchases New Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. ViacomCBS makes up about 0.5% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

