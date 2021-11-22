Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for British Land Company Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for British Land in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British Land’s FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. British Land has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

