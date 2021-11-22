Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mplx Lp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mplx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,274,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197,154 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 170,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 69,612 shares during the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 400,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.