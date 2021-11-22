Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year. Desjardins also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.