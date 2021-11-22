Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kennametal Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Kennametal in a report released on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kennametal stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.