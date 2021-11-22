Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NuCana plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NuCana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NCNA opened at $2.66 on Monday. NuCana has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $138.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NuCana by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

