Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Diana Shipping Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diana Shipping in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

DSX has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of DSX opened at $3.97 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $363.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

