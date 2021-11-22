Equitrans Midstream Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETRN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.75.

ETRN stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.